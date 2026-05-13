Billing discrepancy, service-related issues come under civil law: SC quashes criminal case against Kolkata hospital

The Supreme Court has observed that billing discrepancies and service-related grievances are primarily civil in nature, while quashing a criminal case filed against the Narayana Multispecialty Hospital in West Bengal's Barasat.

A bench comprising Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe, in a judgment delivered on Tuesday, set aside a 2023 order of the Calcutta High Court, which had suggested that a prima facie criminal case was made out against the hospital and its chairman.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by a man whose mother was treated for a fractured femur at the hospital in 2021.

The complainant alleged that the hospital intentionally charged Rs 2,500 for an HRCT test that was never performed and failed to provide medical records promptly.

An HRCT (high-resolution computed tomography) scan is a specialised imaging test that provides highly detailed, cross-sectional, 3D images of lungs and chest tissue.

He further alleged that hospital staff behaved improperly and issued threats when questioned.

On the basis of these allegations, a magisterial court had issued notices against the hospital, its chairman, and staff under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, along with provisions of the West Bengal Clinical Establishments Act, 2017.