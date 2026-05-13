CBI no longer needs state clearance for chargesheets against officials: Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday announced that central investigating agencies will no longer require state government clearance to file chargesheets against officials allegedly involved in corruption cases.

Speaking at a virtual press conference from the state secretariat Nabanna, he said the state government had cleared the way for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to initiate judicial proceedings against officials accused in multiple corruption cases, including recruitment irregularities in schools, municipal services and the cooperation department.

Adhikari said the government would follow a strict “zero-tolerance” approach towards corruption and act against those involved in irregularities.

He alleged that the previous Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee had delayed permissions for the CBI in four corruption cases involving senior officials across departments for nearly four years.

“The CBI or any court-appointed investigating agency used to require concerned state’s approval before framing chargesheets against those officials, who are involved in corruptions, so that they face punishment in the court of law. But the previous government had withheld the approvals to save the corrupt officials,” Adhikari told reporters.

“Today, we gave clearance to the CBI to take steps against these corrupt officials. The CBI might have already received a copy of the approval letter,” he added.