CM Suvendu Adhikari among newly elected legislators to take oath in Bengal Assembly

KOLKATA: Newly elected West Bengal legislators, including Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, took oath in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Pro tem Speaker Tapas Roy administered the oath.

Newly appointed state ministers, Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik, were among those sworn in as MLAs in the 294-member House.

On his first day in the Assembly as chief minister, Adhikari paid floral tributes to the statue of B R Ambedkar and was accorded a guard of honour on the Assembly premises.