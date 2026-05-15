West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly proceedings to be telecast live: CM Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu said that the House would function in accordance with the Constitutional principles and established rules.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu AdhikariPTI
Express News Service
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KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said proceedings of the West Bengal Assembly will be telecast live so that people know what is happening inside the House.

Addressing the newly constituted 18th West Bengal assembly after the Speaker election process today, Suvendu said the House would play a key role in "fulfilling the aspirations of the people".

He added that it would function in accordance with the Constitutional principles and established rules.

"We will move the Assembly forward, keeping the dignity of the Constitution in mind,” the CM said.

BJP MLA Rathindra Bose was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Bengal assembly, becoming the first legislator from the northern part of the state to hold the post.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for a strong Opposition in the House.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari
BJP’s Rathindra Bose elected unopposed as Bengal Assembly Speaker
West Bengal Assembly
CM Suvendu Adhikari