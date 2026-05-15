West Bengal govt suspends three IPS officers linked to RG Kar case

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Friday suspended three IPS officers, including former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, in connection with the rape and murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024.

The suspended officers are Vineet Goyal, former Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Indira Mukherjee and former Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Division) Abhishek Gupta.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the decision at the state secretariat Nabanna, six days after taking oath as Chief Minister in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on May 9.

“We are reopening the file of the R G Kar case. Departmental proceedings against three IPS officers will be started and by this time, they have been suspended,” Suvendu said.

“Besides the suspensions of the three IPS officers, the role of the previous CM Mamata Banerjee in connection with the incident will also be brought under the investigations,” he added.

"Bengal govt to start departmental probe against ex-Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal, two other officers in RG Kar case", said CM Adhikari.