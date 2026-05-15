West Bengal govt suspends three IPS officers linked to RG Kar case

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Friday suspended three IPS officers, including former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, in connection with the rape and murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024.
The suspended officers are Vineet Goyal, former Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Indira Mukherjee and former Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Division) Abhishek Gupta.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the decision at the state secretariat Nabanna, six days after taking oath as Chief Minister in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on May 9.
“We are reopening the file of the R G Kar case. Departmental proceedings against three IPS officers will be started and by this time, they have been suspended,” Suvendu said.
“Besides the suspensions of the three IPS officers, the role of the previous CM Mamata Banerjee in connection with the incident will also be brought under the investigations,” he added.
"Bengal govt to start departmental probe against ex-Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal, two other officers in RG Kar case", said CM Adhikari.
Suvendu alleged that the officers were involved in offering bribes to the victim’s family and conducting press conferences without written orders. He said departmental proceedings would be initiated against all three officers.
“As a home minister after taking charge of the CM, I seek written opinions from the chief secretary and home secretary on the R G Kar issue and the post-incident development. I wanted to know from them on how did the then police handle the R G Kar incident. Today, I took an administrative decision after verifying the details submitted by the chief secretary and home secretary,” he said.
The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar room of the chest medicine department on the fourth floor of the hospital’s casualty building on August 9, 2024.
A 33-year-old civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested on suspicion of rape and murder.
The incident triggered nationwide protests, including demonstrations by doctors and medical organisations demanding justice for the victim. Junior doctors under the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum also demanded the resignation of Vineet Goyal as Kolkata Police Commissioner.
Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later removed Goyal and Gupta from their posts.
Goyal is currently posted as Director General of the State Intelligence Branch, Gupta is serving as commandant of the Eastern Frontier Rifles, and Mukherjee is posted as Special Superintendent in the state CID.
The victim’s mother, Ratna Debnath, later contested the recent West Bengal Assembly election from Panihati on a BJP ticket and won.