Suvendu threatens probe against Mamata, Abhishek over RG Kar case, 'disproportionate assets'

KOLKATA: A day after suspending three senior IPS officers, including former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, over their alleged role in the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday warned of investigations against former chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Addressing a BJP rally in Falta in South 24 Parganas district ahead of the May 21 bypoll, Suvendu alleged that the previous Trinamool Congress government had attempted to shield the main accused in the RG Kar case and claimed Abhishek amassed disproportionate assets during the party’s tenure in power.

“I want to see an end of the two issues,” Suvendu said at the rally.

Targeting Mamata Banerjee, he said: “Three IPS officers, who with instructions of the previous CM had supressed evidences in connection with the R G Kar case, have already been suspended. You will see the mischiefs of the previous government when phone call records and WhatsApp chats of Vineet Goyal, Indira Mukherjee and Abhishek Gupta will be brought in the public domain. Then you can understand how much the then government can degrade itself.”

Without naming Abhishek Banerjee, Suvendu said: “Hon’ble ‘Bhaipobabu’, I brought list of properties from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. You have 24 properties in the name of Leaps and Bounds in Kolkata. You have a palatial party office in Amtala (South 24 Parganas). Everything will be taken in to account.”

Notably, 'Leaps and Bounds' came under scrutiny during the teachers’ recruitment scam investigation in West Bengal, with allegations that money linked to the scam had been transferred to the company’s accounts.

Abhishek has earlier been questioned multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case.