Jahangir Khan pulls out of race two days before Falta repoll, TMC left clueless

KOLKATA: The opposition Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Tuesday said it got to know that its Falta candidate Jahangir Khan has decided to withdraw from the re-election scheduled to be held in the assembly segment on May 21.

Two days ahead of the repolling in the Falta Assembly constituency, Trinamool Congress candidate and close aide of Abhishek Banerjee, Jahangir Khan, announced on Tuesday that he would not contest any future elections, reports said.

Khan was set to face Debangshu Panda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Abdur Razzak Molla of the Congress. Sambhu Nath Kurmi of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is also in the fray.

TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said the party has received information about Khan's decision, but is yet to get clarity on what prompted it.

"We have heard that Jahangir Khan has decided not to contest or participate in the Falta repoll," he told reporters.

"We are still not aware of the reason behind his withdrawal," he added.

A video purportedly showing Khan announcing his decision to withdraw from the race has gone viral on social media.

PTI, however, couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

(With inputs from PTI)