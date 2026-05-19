Kolkata civic body issues notices to Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee seeking property documents

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress-ruled Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued notices to Abhishek Banerjee, party’s all India general secretary and MP from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha (LS) constituency in West Bengal asking him to submit plans of around 21 landed properties to the KMC soon, according to highly-placed sources at the civic body.

Sources requesting anonymity said that the KMC’s building department has issued the notices seeking to verify whether the construction works come up on these land match with building plans approved by the corporation concerned.

The MP has also been asked to produce the necessary documents in connection with building plans and construction works of these properties allegedly linked to a company named ‘Leaps and Bounds’, sources said.

The KMC authorities wanted to know whether these properties are legal.

The civic body headed by the Trinamool Congress MLA Firhad Hakim as its mayor served notices on the properties owned by Abhishek or linked to him, asking him or his representatives to appear for a hearing with approved building plans, civic body sources said.

The properties include 188A Harish Mukherjee Road, Abhishek’s residence, and an adjacent building on Kalighat Road.

The notices were issued under Section 400(1) of the KMC Act, 1980, which allows owners of allegedly illegal constructions an opportunity to appear before civic authorities and present their case. An official said the notices followed an internal inquiry by the KMC that found deviations from sanctioned building plans.

“We served notices on properties owned by Abhishek Banerjee or having links with him. Some notices were pasted on the facades of the buildings, while others were handed over to people present there. The owners have been asked to appear before the special officer (building) at the KMC headquarters. They can also send their representatives,” an official of the KMC said.

Following an instruction of the Suvendu Adhiokari-led first-ever BJP government in West Bengal, the KMC has prepared a list of properties belonging to Abhishek Banerjee individually or jointly with other partners in the KMC area.

Neither Abhishek nor his secretary Sumit Roy responded to the WhatsApp messages sent to them by TNIE on Monday seeking their reactions on the matter.