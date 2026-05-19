Messi's Kolkata event organiser files police complaint against former Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas

Marking a major twist in the investigation into the violence that erupted during football legend Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata in December last year, the main organiser of the event on Monday filed a police complaint against former sports minister and TMC leader Aroop Biswas, accusing him of "intruding" into the event site in a "completely unauthorised manner."

In a complaint filed at the Bidhannagar (South) Police Station on Monday, Satadru Dutta named several top officials in the previous Trinamool Congress government, including the then Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar, who is close to former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Kumar was elected as TMC's Rajya Sabha MP after his retirement.

Aroop Biswas's relative Juin Biswas and IAS officer Santanu Basu have also been named in the complaint.

The complaint pertains to the violence that erupted during Messi's much-awaited Kolkata visit as part of his 'GOAT Tour' to India. Dutta was the main organiser of the football legend's tour to India.

In his complaint, Dutta alleged that the former government officials "deliberately intruded into the Field of Play on 13.12.2025 in a completely unauthorised manner which not only resulted in derailment of the event but also led to vandalisation of public properties inside the stadium at the instance of angry spectators."

The event featuring Messi at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium descended into chaos as fans, who paid high ticket prices, turned violent after failing to get a glimpse of the football icon, allegedly due to poor event management, along with VIPs and politicians hogging his attention.

The situation escalated when angry fans attempted to enter the ground to vandalise the tent and the goal post.

Within hours of the incident, Dutta was arrested. He is currently out on bail.