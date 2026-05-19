West Bengal govt sanctions prosecution of former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh in financial irregularities case

The West Bengal government has sanctioned the prosecution of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh in a case linked to alleged financial irregularities at the institution during his tenure.

An order issued on Monday by the Department of Health and Family Welfare said the governor, as the competent authority, approved prosecution under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The order said the sanction was granted after "fully and carefully examining" case materials and records, including the FIR and related documents.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in procurement and allied matters at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during Ghosh’s stint as principal.

The probe stems from an August 23, 2024, order of the Calcutta High Court directing an investigation into the matter following a plea. The FIR, initially registered at Tala police station, was later taken over by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch.

The CBI subsequently filed a regular case against Ghosh and three entities, Maa Tara Traders, Eshan Cafe and Khama Louha, under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The order also noted that the alleged offences qualified as scheduled offences under the PMLA, prompting the Enforcement Directorate to launch a money laundering probe through an ECIR registered in August 2024.

"Prima facie, materials examined by the competent authority revealed criminal acts of commission and omission on the part of Sandip Ghosh," the order stated.

A senior state health department official said the sanction was required to facilitate prosecution before a competent court.

"The competent authority examined all relevant records before granting the sanction. The order has been issued in public interest and in accordance with legal provisions," the official told PTI.

Ghosh has been under scrutiny by central agencies since last year over allegations of corruption and financial misconduct tied to hospital administration and procurement practices at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which came under national focus in 2024 following the rape and murder of a doctor on its premises.

(With inputs from PTI)