BJP government in Bengal will be of nationalists: Suvendu Adhikari

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said the BJP government in West Bengal will be of the nationalists and that it will uphold Indian tradition and culture.

He said the newly formed BJP government will fulfill all promises made in the party's manifesto for the West Bengal assembly polls within a specific timeframe.

Speaking at the BJP office here on reaching north Bengal in his maiden visit to the region after becoming the chief minister, Adhikari said people have already started receiving the benefits of the announcements made by the BJP in its 'Sankalpa Patra' (poll manifesto).

The new government has decided to introduce the Annapurna Yojana, doubling the monetary assistance to women from Rs 1,500 in the Lakshmir Bhandar of the Mamata Banerjee dispensation to Rs 3,000 per month.

It has also made travel in government buses for women free and announced the introduction of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state.

"We will have a government which will fulfill the aspirations of the people," the chief minister said.

"We do not want just a change of the ruling party flag's colour or the people at the helm; we want a change in the system," the chief minister said.

He said that in the changed situation, there will not exist syndicates or cut money culture or mafia raj and there will not be any kind of anti-national activity in West Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)