Calcutta HC grants Abhishek Banerjee protection from coercive action over his rally remarks

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee protection from coercive action till July 31 in an FIR over his comments at a public meeting last month, and asked if it was appropriate for a parliamentarian to make unwarranted statements.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed Banerjee, the TMC's national general secretary, to cooperate with the probe and comply with notices by the investigating officer to the petitioner, if issued, for his appearance. The court also directed him not to travel abroad without the leave of the court.

Justice Bhattacharyya directed that in the event the petitioner does not cooperate with the investigating agency, then the agency will have the liberty to approach this court.

The court directed that Banerjee will be given notice for appearance with a 48-hour prior time period.

The MP from Diamond Harbour moved the high court seeking the quashing of the FIR over his comments against the leaders and workers of a rival party at a public meeting on April 27 in the run-up to the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls.

Asking why Banerjee made "irresponsible statements," Justice Bhattacharyya wondered what would have happened if the TMC won the election. "This state has a very dark history of post-poll violence," he observed.