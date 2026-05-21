Calcutta HC orders setting up SIT of CBI to probe hushing-up charges in RG Kar rape-murder case

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered setting up a three-member special investigation team of the CBI to probe the developments from the time the RG Kar Medical College's trainee doctor had dinner on the ill-fated night of August 2024 to her cremation.

The young medic was raped and murdered in the hospital on the night of August 9, 2024, which caused an uproar in the state as well as among the doctors' community across the country.

There have been allegations that evidence was destroyed and attempts were made to downplay the incident in its immediate aftermath.

A division bench comprising Justices Shampa Sarkar and Tirthankar Ghosh said the CBI’s joint director (east) would head the team, while the remaining two members would be decided within 48 hours of the order.

The bench said that considering the social ramifications of the gruesome incident, a three-member SIT would look into charges of evidence destruction and allegations made by the medic's parents that there were attempts to hush up and downplay the incident.

The SIT was directed to probe the developments from the time the trainee doctor had dinner at the hospital till her cremation the next evening.

The court directed the SIT to file a comprehensive report by June 25, when the matter will be heard again.

The parents of the doctor moved the high court seeking further investigation into the rape and murder of their daughter, claiming that more than one person was involved in the gruesome crime.

Civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of the post-graduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.