Purulia district officials take bus to attend West Bengal CM's meeting amid push to cut expenses

In a move aimed at curbing expenditure, senior officials from Purulia district travelled by bus to Durgapur to attend a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, an official said.
The meeting, held at Srijani Auditorium in Durgapur City Centre, was attended by administrative and police officers from five western districts — Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum.
Purulia District Magistrate Sudhir Kontham said the decision to use bus transport was taken in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve fuel and the state government's directive to reduce the use of official vehicles.
"The prime minister has appealed to citizens to cut down on fuel consumption.
Besides, the state government has also instructed departments to reduce the use of official vehicles.
"Following those directions, we are travelling by bus to attend the chief minister's development review meeting in Durgapur," Kontham said.
Around 9.45 am, two buses carrying the district magistrate, additional district magistrates, sub-divisional officers and BDOs left the district administrative headquarters for Durgapur.
Police officials also reportedly reduced the number of vehicles used for the journey.
Besides civil administration officials, Thursday's meeting in Durgapur is also expected to see participation of police station officers-in-charge, legislators and MPs from the five districts.
Several administrative decisions may be taken during the review meeting, officials said.
Officials said Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal had on May 18 issued a set of directives to all departments and districts, asking them to immediately rationalise administrative expenditure, including unnecessary travel and excessive use of government vehicles.
Calling the initiative symbolic as well as practical, Kontham said, "Through this exercise, we are not only complying with the state government's instructions but also carrying the prime minister's message to the grassroots and ordinary people."
Sources in the administration said departments have been asked to prepare immediate, medium-term and long-term action plans for the 2026-27 financial year in line with the seven-point directive issued by the chief secretary.
The reports are to be submitted by Friday, while monthly compliance reports will have to be sent to the chief secretary's office from July 1 onwards.
(With inputs from PTI)