Purulia district officials take bus to attend West Bengal CM's meeting amid push to cut expenses

In a move aimed at curbing expenditure, senior officials from Purulia district travelled by bus to Durgapur to attend a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, an official said.

The meeting, held at Srijani Auditorium in Durgapur City Centre, was attended by administrative and police officers from five western districts — Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum.

Purulia District Magistrate Sudhir Kontham said the decision to use bus transport was taken in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve fuel and the state government's directive to reduce the use of official vehicles.

"The prime minister has appealed to citizens to cut down on fuel consumption.

Besides, the state government has also instructed departments to reduce the use of official vehicles.

"Following those directions, we are travelling by bus to attend the chief minister's development review meeting in Durgapur," Kontham said.

Around 9.45 am, two buses carrying the district magistrate, additional district magistrates, sub-divisional officers and BDOs left the district administrative headquarters for Durgapur.

Police officials also reportedly reduced the number of vehicles used for the journey.