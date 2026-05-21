West Bengal government makes ‘Vande Mataram’ compulsory in all madrassas

The West Bengal government has made the singing of Vande Mataram mandatory during assembly prayers in all madrassasacross the state with immediate effect, according to an official order issued by the Directorate of Madrasah Education.

The directive comes nearly a week after the state government mandated the singing of the national song in all state-run and aided schools.

The latest order will apply to government model madrassas, government-aided madrassas, approved Shishu Shiksha Kendras and Madhyamik Shiksha Kendras, as well as recognised unaided madrassas functioning under the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department.

“Singing of Vande Mataram during assembly prayers, prior to the commencement of classes, is hereby made mandatory,” the notification stated.

A senior official of the department said the move was intended to ensure consistency in assembly practices across institutions under its jurisdiction.

“The order has been issued with the approval of the competent authority and is to be implemented with immediate effect,” the official added.

The notification has been circulated to district magistrates, district inspectors of schools, the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education and other senior officials for implementation.

On May 13, the state government directed all state-run and aided schools to include the singing of Vande Mataram in morning assemblies, making participation compulsory for students.

Heads of institutions were instructed to ensure strict compliance.

“The singing of Vande Mataram during morning assembly prayers prior to the start of classes should be made mandatory so that Vande Mataram is sung by all students in all schools in the state with immediate effect,” the Director of Education said in a communication to heads of state-run and state-aided schools.

The move also comes amid efforts by the Union government to strengthen legal provisions related to national symbols, including a proposed amendment to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which seeks to make obstruction to the singing of Vande Mataram a punishable offence.

(With inputs from PTI)