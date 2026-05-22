Jhargram jhalmuri vendor who served PM Modi alleges he received death threats; police launch probe

KOLKATA: Vikram Shaw, a jhalmuri shop owner who had once served Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign in West Bengal, has alleged that he is receiving death threats from unknown persons claiming to be from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Following the complaint, Jhargram Police have initiated an inquiry after Vikram approached the local police station stating that he was being threatened through WhatsApp messages and phone calls.

Speaking to the media, Vikram said he and his family were “shaken” by repeated threats. He claimed the callers were making video calls displaying weapons and warning that his shop would be targeted.

“They are terrorising me, saying my shop is on their target list and will be blown up with bombs. I have lodged a complaint with the inspector-in-charge of Jhargram PS. He has assured a probe,” he said.

He also alleged that the callers initially greeted him before issuing threats, and sent messages warning him of a bomb attack. “They ask me, are you alive or dead,” he claimed.

The vendor said he and his family are living in fear and avoiding stepping out of their home due to the threats.

Local BJP MLA Pranat Tudu termed the matter serious and demanded a thorough investigation, urging police to identify and arrest those responsible.

Police sources said investigators are verifying the phone numbers used to issue the threats and are probing the matter.

The shop gained attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped there during a poll campaign on April 19 and bought jhalmuri, an incident that went viral on social media.