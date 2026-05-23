Bengal govt tears down controversial Mamata-designed sculpture outside Salt Lake stadium

A controversial sculpture outside the VVIP gate of Salt Lake Stadium near Kolkata, whose design was reportedly conceptualised by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, was demolished on Saturday following directions from the state government, officials said.

The structure stood outside the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium. With the demolition completed, only the boots and football remain at the site.

State Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik had earlier announced that the structure, which was criticised by many football lovers as "bizarre" and "meaningless", would be removed from the stadium premises.

The sculpture, installed during the 2017 renovation of the stadium in Salt Lake, featured a pair of legs up to the waist level topped by the 'Biswa Bangla' logo, with the word 'Joyee' inscribed on a football near the feet.

Ever since its installation, the structure has remained a subject of debate among football fans and visitors, many of whom questioned its symbolism and relevance outside one of the country's premier football venues.

Pramanik, who attended the Mohun Bagan-East Bengal derby at the stadium on May 17, had strongly criticised the sculpture while speaking to reporters after the match.

"It is a strange and awkward-looking structure, a severed pair of legs with a football on top. Many believed that ever since it was installed, things started going wrong for the previous regime," Pramanik stated.

A senior official of the Sports Department said the decision to remove the sculpture was taken after consultations with the Public Works Department and in keeping with plans to "restore a stronger football identity" to the stadium complex.

"Salt Lake Stadium is an emotion for football fans across West Bengal. The intention is to create an aesthetic and culturally relevant sporting landmark outside the stadium," the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Discussions are already underway over installing the statue of a renowned footballer in place of the old structure.

"We want a symbol that truly reflects West Bengal's football legacy and inspires young players," the official added.