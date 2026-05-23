Union Health Minister Nadda holds high-level meeting with Bengal CM, discusses PM-JAY implementation

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Saturday held a high-level review meeting with the West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and discussed strengthening of healthcare services and effective implementation of the Centre’s flagship programmes in the state.

Among the key issues that were taken up during the virtual meet was the early implementation of the centre’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) in the state.

During the meeting, Nadda said that discussions regarding the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding for the implementation of AB PM-JAY may be taken forward at the earliest so that eligible beneficiaries can begin receiving healthcare benefits under the scheme without delay.

He added that nearly 1.45 crore families, including senior citizens, would be covered under the AB PM-JAY and are expected to benefit from the expanded healthcare coverage and interventions.

During the interaction, Adhikari sought the support of the ministry for the effective implementation of AB PM-JAY, which is the world’s largest publicly funded health insurance scheme, in West Bengal, so that the benefits of comprehensive and affordable healthcare reach the most vulnerable and underserved populations.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen healthcare administrative mechanisms and grassroots-level implementation systems to ensure efficient delivery of health services across the State.