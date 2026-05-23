Union Health Minister Nadda holds high-level meeting with Bengal CM, discusses PM-JAY implementation

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Saturday held a high-level review meeting with the West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and discussed strengthening of healthcare services and effective implementation of the Centre’s flagship programmes in the state.
Among the key issues that were taken up during the virtual meet was the early implementation of the centre’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) in the state.
During the meeting, Nadda said that discussions regarding the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding for the implementation of AB PM-JAY may be taken forward at the earliest so that eligible beneficiaries can begin receiving healthcare benefits under the scheme without delay.
He added that nearly 1.45 crore families, including senior citizens, would be covered under the AB PM-JAY and are expected to benefit from the expanded healthcare coverage and interventions.
During the interaction, Adhikari sought the support of the ministry for the effective implementation of AB PM-JAY, which is the world’s largest publicly funded health insurance scheme, in West Bengal, so that the benefits of comprehensive and affordable healthcare reach the most vulnerable and underserved populations.
He also emphasised the need to strengthen healthcare administrative mechanisms and grassroots-level implementation systems to ensure efficient delivery of health services across the State.
During the meeting, Adhikari highlighted that three regions in West Bengal still do not have medical colleges and requested support from the centre for the establishment of additional medical colleges in underserved districts to strengthen medical education and healthcare accessibility.
He also proposed the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the northern part of West Bengal, stating that it would greatly enhance tertiary healthcare facilities, medical education, research capabilities and advanced patient care services in the State.
Nadda in the meeting also discussed achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through improvement of health infrastructure, immunisation, maternal and child health initiatives, TB and other vector-borne disease elimination, early screening and diagnosis of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and availability of drugs and diagnostics at all public care health facilities.
Emphasis was laid on the timely utilisation of funds, strengthening healthcare delivery systems, better programme monitoring, and ensuring quality healthcare services across the State.
Under the National Health Mission (NHM), a total Resource envelope of Rs. 3505.59 crore for the financial year 2026-27 was conveyed to the state, out of which, the first mother sanction for Rs 527.58 crore was released to the state on Saturday.
The state was also told that the funds available with them for PM-ABHIM and 15th Finance Commission-Health grants should be utilised at the earliest.
The meeting also focused on enhancing public health systems through improved regulatory oversight, strengthening diagnostics and supply-chain systems, and promoting technology-driven healthcare solutions.
Special emphasis was laid on accelerating the effort towards TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan to be implemented in the state through intensified screening, treatment adherence, and district-level monitoring.
Nadda also suggested to the CM to organise dedicated sensitisation workshops for MPs and MLAs to strengthen public participation and awareness regarding tuberculosis elimination.
On rolling out HPV vaccination in the state, Nadda noted that a large number of young girls remain susceptible to cervical cancer and related health risks.
He said that preventive healthcare and early intervention remain central pillars of the government's public health strategy.
He also emphasised that sustained efforts are required to improve and maintain key public health indicators such as Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), Under-5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) and Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR), particularly considering West Bengal’s border areas and associated public health sensitivities.
Nadda stressed the importance of robust surveillance, timely intervention and coordinated healthcare delivery mechanisms to ensure continued progress in maternal and child healthcare outcomes.
The health minister underlined the need to intensify efforts under the Measles-Rubella elimination campaign and called for strengthened vaccination coverage and public awareness initiatives across the state.
He also highlighted the importance of continuous vigilance against diseases such as Kala-azar and Lymphatic Filariasis and directed concerned officials to ensure that cases are closely monitored and effectively contained through timely surveillance and preventive measures.
Emphasis was also given to early implementation of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and screening activities at the grassroots level to facilitate early detection and management of diseases.
Assuring that the health ministry is fully prepared to extend technical assistance and deploy expert teams for in-house training and capacity building support as requested by the state, Naddah advised the CM to send detailed proposals regarding the expansion of Jan Aushadhi Kendras and AMRIT Pharmacies across districts to improve access to affordable medicines for citizens.
He reiterated the centre’s “unwavering commitment to working closely with the State towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure, improving disease surveillance, expanding preventive healthcare and ensuring accessible, affordable and quality healthcare services for all citizens under the vision of a Swasth Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047.”
At the meeting, the West Bengal CM said the state government would continue to work towards ensuring affordable, accessible and quality healthcare services for all sections of society.
He informed that all pending and previous health-related data and documentation pertaining to the ministry are being streamlined and cleared on priority to facilitate better coordination, transparency and effective implementation of healthcare programmes.
Highlighting the onset of the monsoon season, he underlined the urgent need for enhanced preparedness to combat vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue.
He stressed that preventive measures, along with proper training, awareness campaigns and timely administrative directions, would play a critical role in safeguarding public health during the monsoon period.
The discussion also focused on strengthening implementation of healthcare programmes under the National Health Mission (NHM).
Seeking greater support for affordable healthcare access, Adhikari also proposed enhanced implementation and expansion of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana in West Bengal to ensure wider availability of quality generic medicines at affordable prices for the common people.