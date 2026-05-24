Bengal: BJP's Debangshu Panda wins Falta Assembly seat by over 1.09 lakh votes

BJP candidate Debangshu Panda won the Falta assembly seat on Sunday by a 1.09 lakh votes, breaching the stronghold of the Trinamool Congress, whose nominee Jahangir Khan slipped to fourth position.

Just days before the repoll, Khan announced that he would not be in the contest, a decision the TMC described as his personal.

Panda secured 1,49,666 votes while CPI(M)'s Sambhu Nath Kurmi came second with 40,645 votes cast in his favour.

Congress candidate Abdur Razzak Molla stood third with 10,084 votes. Khan got 7,783 votes in the 2.36 lakh-strong constituency.

The TMC had held the seat continuously since 2011 and won it in 2021 with around 57 per cent of the votes polled.

The repoll was conducted on May 21 in all 285 booths under heavy central force deployment after the Election Commission ordered fresh voting following allegations of large-scale irregularities during the April 29 polling.

The scale of the BJP's lead transformed what was expected to be a straightforward electoral exercise into a politically loaded outcome carrying implications far beyond the constituency.

Until a few weeks ago, Falta was being described by the Trinamool Congress camp as one of the key symbols of its organisational dominance in the Diamond Harbour belt.

The constituency had witnessed aggressive political mobilisation and had become central to a bitter face-off between the BJP and TMC.

Then came a sequence of events that altered the political script.