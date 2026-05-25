TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh resigns as district in-charge citing moral responsibility for poll debacle; takes swipe at I-PAC

Reflecting the intensifying rift inside the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress after the recent poll debacle, the party's senior leader and Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has resigned from the post of Barasat organisational district president, while registering criticism against the campaign strategy and leadership priorities during the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The resignation of the four-time Barasat MP, considered part of TMC's old guard, on Sunday comes days after she was removed as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha and replaced by senior MP Kalyan Banerjee following the party's electoral debacle.

While her resignation letter to state TMC president Subrata Bakshi formally cited accountability for the poor electoral performance in Barasat and adjoining areas of North 24 Parganas, its political messaging appeared to stretch far beyond local organisational responsibility.

In what was seen as a veiled but pointed attack on election strategist I-PAC and the increasing influence of a newer political ecosystem around the party leadership, Ghosh Dastidar appealed to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to return to the party's earlier style of functioning -- street politics.

"Leader Mamata Banerjee, if you work with honest, old and dedicated workers as in earlier days, the party's image will brighten again. Difficult tasks cannot be achieved through fly-by-night organisations," she wrote.