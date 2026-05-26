Three suspected 'Bangladeshi infiltrators' lodged in holding centre in Bengal's Murshidabad

Three people suspected of illegally entering India from Bangladesh have been lodged at the newly set up holding centre for foreign nationals in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, officials said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Malda became the first district in the state to set up a 'holding centre', where nine suspected Bangladeshis have been housed.

A senior police officer said the 'holding centre' at Lalgola in Murshidabad is now operational, with three "Bangladeshi nationals" currently lodged at the facility under tight security.

The trio had allegedly crossed the border illegally and stayed in Lalgola, he said.

They were arrested on Sunday and later shifted to the 'holding centre', the officer said.

"Further legal and administrative procedures regarding the detainees would be carried out in coordination with the state home department and central agencies," he said.