West Bengal to bar liquor outlets within one kilometre of schools, colleges, temples

KOLKATA: Liquor shops will not be allowed within a one-kilometre radius of schools, colleges and temples in West Bengal, according to an announcement made after an administrative meeting held in Kalyani on Tuesday.

Suvendu Adhikari, new Chief Minister (CM) of the first BJP government in the state, announced after attending a meeting with elected representatives and officials of Hooghly, North 24-Parganas and Nadia. He said the decision would be implemented soon.

“There will be no liquor shops allowed to come up within one kilometre range of schools, colleges and temples across the state. The move will be implemented soon.”

According to administrative officials, the initiative has been taken to maintain a healthy environment around educational institutions and religious places. The Chief Minister also announced several other initiatives during the meeting.

Suvendu also said that forms for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme would be distributed from Wednesday.

“The sooner the forms are uploaded, the benefits will reach the people. Govt to issue forms from May 27 for Annapurna Yojana, under which Rs 3,000 per month will be given to women,” he said.

He also said that a fish-and-rice meal at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 5 would be available at 400 dedicated canteens across the state.