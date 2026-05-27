BJP’s Saumitra Khan claims 20 TMC MPs in Bengal are in contact to defect; TMC dismisses allegation as ‘bogus’

KOLKATA: Senior BJP leader Saumitra Khan has claimed that around 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs are in contact with the saffron party and are prepared to switch allegiance if approved by the party leadership. The TMC has strongly rejected the allegation, calling it “bogus”.

The TMC currently holds 29 Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal, compared with 12 for the BJP and one for the Congress. Mr Khan, a three-time Lok Sabha MP, told reporters on Tuesday that “twenty TMC MPs are in touch with us” and suggested that, with political approval, a large-scale defection could take place.

He also said that if the BJP wished, “the entire TMC will wind up in the next few days”.