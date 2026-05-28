Filmmaker Anik Dutta falls from rooftop of house, dies

KOLKATA: Noted Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta died on Wednesday afternoon after falling from the terrace of his wife’s apartment at the Hindustan Park area in south Kolkata.

His body was sent to the Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital morgue for post-mortem.

The incident occurred between 1 pm and 1.30 pm when the 66 year-old film director was spotted lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a private hospital in the Dhakuria area in south Kolkata with multiple injuries, where doctors declared him dead.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death. Preliminary investigation showed that Dutta died by suicide. Police have recovered a suicide note from the terrace from where he allegedly jumped down. He has not held anyone responsible for the alleged suicide, according to the note. Police officials are probing if there is a possibility of anyone else writing the note.

Anik is the grandson of Narendra Chandra Dutta, the founder of the United Bank of India. In 2012, Anik made directorial debut with the film Bhooter Bhabishyat, a political satire, which was declared a superhit at the box office.