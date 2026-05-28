TMC leader Jahangir Khan's aide arrested in Falta over extortion, poll violence allegations

West Bengal Police has arrested a close associate of TMC leader Jahangir Khan from South 24 Parganas district over several allegations, including extortion, assault and intimidation, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The accused, Israfil Chakdar, chief of Bagnanagar-II gram panchayat, was arrested from Hasimnagar within Falta police station area on Wednesday night.

"Several complaints had been lodged against the accused, including charges of extortion, threatening locals and assault.

Based on the investigation, he was arrested from Hasimnagar," the police officer said.

Chakdar is considered a close associate of Khan, who has reportedly been absconding since withdrawing from the electoral contest ahead of the May 21 re-election in Falta Assembly constituency.

The arrest comes weeks after widespread protests erupted in Hasimnagar following polling on April 29.

Local women had staged road blockades for two consecutive days, alleging that Trinamool-backed miscreants led by Chakdar prevented them from casting votes and confined them to their homes during polling.