TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh complains to LS Speaker against Kalyan Banerjee amid widening rift in party

KOLKATA: The spat between two senior Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MPs intensified further after Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Thursday lodged a complaint with Speaker Om Birla against party colleague Kalyan Banerjee, accusing him of verbally abusing her in Parliament.

The complaint by the four-time MP from Barasat in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district has embarrassed the Trinamool Congress leadership at a time when the party is facing an organisational crisis following its recent Assembly election defeat to the BJP.

In her letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Kakoli alleged repeated verbal abuse by Kalyan Banerjee inside the House.

“I seek your permission to lodge a formal complaint to you for redressal against Lok Sabha Member of AITC Kalyan Banerjee, who has repeatedly verbally abused me inside the Lok Sabha,” she wrote.

Calling the alleged behaviour misogynistic, the Barasat MP said the issue extended beyond her personal experience. “This misogyny has been against many lady members and needs to be punished,” she said.

Kalyan Banerjee, a senior advocate and MP from Sreerampore, questioned the timing and motive behind the complaint.

Speaking to reporters, he said any such incident occurring on the floor of the Lok Sabha should be immediately reported to the Speaker.

“The Speaker must be informed immediately after something happens on the floor. That is the rule. Any incident must be reported to the Speaker without any delay,” he said.

“It seems that they are acting with a motive because the problem lies in their intentions. As for the allegations being made, the question is who said what and when,” he added.

Kakoli lodged the complaint less than 24 hours after resigning from all organisational posts she held in the Trinamool Congress. However, she clarified that she would continue as an MP and remain in the party as an ordinary worker.

Three days after stepping down as the Barasat district Trinamool Congress president, Kakoli on Wednesday, resigned from all party portfolios, including the post of national president of the party’s women’s wing.