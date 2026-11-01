Church in West Bengal vandalised during inauguration; priests, devotees attacked

KOLKATA: A group of people allegedly vandalised a church during its inauguration in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district and attacked priests as well as devotees, injuring them, police said on Sunday.

Officials said the alleged incident occurred at Narayantala under the Basanti police station limits on Saturday, when Bishop Subrata Chakraborty and several priests along with devotees had gathered there for the inauguration ceremony.

"We have received a complaint that 30-35 people entered a church premises and assaulted those present. Women were also allegedly attacked and asked to remove their traditional 'shakha' (white bangles) before being forced out of the premises," a police officer said.

The attackers allegedly vandalised a Cross of the church, assaulted priests and devotees, and smashed mobile phones of those trying to record the incident, he said.

They also threatened to prevent religious activities at the premises, according to members of the congregation.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, which drew condemnation from the Bangiya Christiya Pariseba (BCP), a Christian organisation, which termed the attack an attempt at intimidating the minority community.