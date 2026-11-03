Mamata, Rahul fighting for infiltrators to keep them in India: Bengal CM slams Opposition rally

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday attacked the INDIA bloc for holding a rally in Delhi two days ago over alleged electoral irregularities, claiming that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his predecessor Mamata Banerjee joined hands to protect infiltrators.

Speaking to reporters at Bagdogra airport in Siliguri, Adhikari said the Centre and the Election Commission (EC) were making efforts to drive out illegal immigrants from the country.

He also attacked Banerjee for participating in the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1, claiming that nobody had invited her to inaugurate even a single Durga Puja in West Bengal.

"At a time when we are working towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' 2047, 'Dimagi Naxals', radical extremists, communists and those who never win elections are holding protests (in New Delhi)...(Leaders) like Mamata Banerjee, whom nobody invites to any programme, not even for a single Durga Puja inauguration, are delivering speeches," Adhikari said.

The chief minister also mocked Banerjee for her comment against alleged vote theft.

"Yes papa, yes papa! Yes ghuspetia (infiltrators), yes ghuspetia tum ayo, damad baan ke raho. (Yes infiltrator, come to India and stay here like a son-in-law)," Adhikari told reporters at the airport here.

Addressing the INDIA bloc rally in New Delhi, Banerjee, the former West Bengal CM, used a popular nursery rhyme and modified it into a song against the Election Commission.

She had said, "Vote chori, yes papa; loktantra chori, yes papa; loot kiya BJP papa; who is behind the curtain, BJP papa."

Attacking the opposition over alleged 'vote chori' charges, Adhikari said, "The EC and the Centre have taken up the task of driving out infiltrators from the country, whereas Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi are fighting together to keep them in India."

He hailed the Election Commission for conducting violence-free assembly polls in the state earlier this year.

"You can check the statistics of elections held during the regimes of the CPI(M) and the TMC, and compare them with the elections conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission. For the first time, the 2026 elections witnessed no deaths and no injuries," he said while speaking to reporters.

"There were nearly one lakh polling stations. The TMC did not demand any repoll. In every previous election, reports of death had become routine. You can check the records of elections held during the CPI(M) and TMC regimes in Bengal," the chief minister said.

Adhikari was scheduled to participate in a BJP programme and a state government event in Siliguri.

"Today, rallies are being held at around 134 places. These rallies are aimed at protecting democracy. Today we will hold a huge rally in Siliguri where at least 25,000 people will participate. Democracy is very much alive in our country. This is because of good governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Adhikari said.

The CM said he would launch a programme where he will hand over Rs 5,000 and 50 kg of rice to each of 19,000 tea workers of close gardens as a Diwali gift from Uttarkanya, the state secretariat in north Bengal.

The chief minister held an administrative review meeting at Uttarkanya and reviewed development works in the region.

Members of the Kamtapuri organisation reportedly met Adhikari to press for their long-standing demand to include their language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

(With inputs from PTI)