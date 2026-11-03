SC grants liberty to Abhishek Banerjee, asks Calcutta HC to consider plea against media trial

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted relief to Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee and asked the Calcutta High Court to consider his plea against media trial related to investigations and cases against him.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said that Banerjee can mention for hearing the matter on the reopening of the high court.

Senior advocate Shoeb Alam, appearing for Banerjee, said that the matter was taken up for hearing only once by the high court, when the petitioner was told that it did not have the roster.

"Since then, I have mentioned the matter three times before the high court but the petition has not been taken up for hearing but there is continuing violation of my rights," Alam submitted.

He contended that this court has in several judgments held that the presumption of innocence cannot be taken away by media trials.

The bench noted that the high court was reopening on November 16 after Durga Puja and Diwali break, and the petitioner was at liberty to mention the matter for consideration of the interim relief. It asked the high court to consider Banerjee's plea.

The Lok Sabha MP has sought an order in the high court restraining investigating agencies from sharing his personal information with media outlets and alleged that selective leaks by the investigating officer (IO) were tarnishing his image. He said these could also influence the ongoing investigations against him.

Banerjee, who is under investigation in multiple cases, has alleged that probe agencies were leaking details of searches, interrogations and other legal steps to a section of the media and several news articles have appeared in different newspapers.

He has contended that such deliberate leaks by police officials violated his rights to dignity, reputation and a fair investigation under Article 21 of the Constitution, and could tarnish his public image while influencing the investigations against him.

Banerjee has sought direction restraining media outlets from reporting or publishing news about him relating to matters forming part of the ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from PTI)