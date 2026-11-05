Bengal BJP govt released new industry policy to woo investments and generate employment

NOVEMBER: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday unveiled a new investment promotion policy aimed at attracting industries and generating employment opportunities in the state.

The West Bengal Investment Promotion Policy 2026, released after the formation of the first BJP government in the state in May, focuses on accelerating investments in heavy, medium and small industries, generating employment, ensuring transparent land allocation, providing industry-friendly infrastructure and offering higher incentives to businesses in priority areas and thrust sectors.

Promising a more time-bound and transparent investment promotion process through online applications, Suvendu, while addressing the launch programme at Eco Park in New Town, announced separate incentive packages offering assistance of up to 120 per cent for investments in plant and machinery in the state.

The new policy also promises significant benefits, including a 100 per cent exemption from stamp duty for non-profit service sector units such as hospitals, medical colleges, universities, IT, tourism, finance and education institutions.

The policy also provides incentives for small, medium and large industries across sectors.

Suvendu also assured that his government would take steps to attract investment to Singur in Hooghly district.

After unveiling the new investment promotion policy, the Chief Minister said his government would do something for Singur.

"We have already spoken to the heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland for an investment of Rs 650 crore in Singur," he said, without clarifying whether car manufacturing units would be set up there.

In 2008, the Tata Group withdrew its small car project, involving an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore, from Singur and shifted it to Sanand in Gujarat. The move followed a land agitation led by the then Opposition Trinamool Congress, headed by Mamata Banerjee, against the alleged forcible acquisition of fertile land belonging to unwilling farmers by the then Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya-led Left Front government.

Suvendu Adhikari was a prominent Trinamool Congress leader during the Singur movement.