Abhishek alleges attack on residence by 'BJP hooligans', Bengal minister rejects charge

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee alleged that his residence here was attacked by "BJP hooligans" early on Saturday, a charge the ruling party in West Bengal rejected.

In a post on X, Banerjee claimed that the accused had conducted reconnaissance of his office and home in south Kolkata for two consecutive days before attacking his residence.

He also shared a video, purportedly showing the incident, on social media.

"After two days of continuous recce, this is how BJP hooligans attacked my house at 2 am today. Watch the footage and see for yourself. If this is what can happen to an elected Member of Parliament, imagine the plight of the common man in WB," Banerjee said on X after sharing a video.

PTI couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

West Bengal Panchayats and Rural Development Minister Dilip Ghosh rubbished the allegation, saying that "when power goes out of hand, such a charge is common".

Banerjee also criticised the judiciary and the police, alleging that there had been no judicial intervention and police action despite alleged repeated attacks.

The Diamond Harbour MP claimed that this was "the seventh attempt on my life in the last six months.

Yet, there has been no police action and no judicial intervention".

Banerjee alleged, "Hooligans are running riot across the state because the judiciary continues to turn a blind eye.

Thank you, Milords, for remaining mute spectators!" The incident reportedly began when BJP supporters raised 'chor' (thief) slogans outside his Kalighat residence, triggering counter-sloganeering and a confrontation with TMC supporters who were outside Banerjee's residence.