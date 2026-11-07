Another retired Calcutta HC judge quits Bengal SIR tribunals, fourth to step down

KOLKATA: Another retired judge on Saturday resigned from the tribunals set up to hear appeals relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, citing personal reasons.

Justice Biswajit Basu, a retired judge of the Calcutta High Court, stepped down from the tribunals constituted following a directive from the Supreme Court. He informed Chief Justice R V Ghuge of his decision on Saturday.

He is the fourth among the 19 retired judges appointed to head the SIR tribunals to resign.

The apex court had directed the High Court to constitute tribunals to decide on the inclusion or exclusion of voters whose cases had been adjudicated following the SIR exercise in the state. In compliance with the directive, the High Court appointed 19 retired judges, including Justice Basu, to head the tribunals.

Justice Basu was assigned responsibility for handling cases relating to adjudicated voters in Murshidabad district.

About a month ago, another retired High Court judge, Justice Indrajit Chatterjee, had resigned from the tribunals.

Basu's resignation follows those of former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and retired judges Ranjit Kumar Bag and Indrajit Chatterjee.