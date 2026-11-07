West Bengal CM Suvendu praises ABVP campaign against 'anti-national' elements in universities

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday praised Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers for their campaign against alleged anti-national activities at Presidency University and Jadavpur University, urging them to continue what he described as a "clean-up" operation.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Kali Puja pandal in Maniktala, Adhikari accused some groups at the two universities of raising slogans such as "Kashmir maange azaadi" and promoting anti-national sentiments. He used derogatory terms, including "cockroaches", "bedbugs" and "dimagi naxals", to describe those allegedly involved.

"I congratulate my nationalist brothers and sisters of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the world's largest student organisation, for taking up the task of cleaning Presidency and Jadavpur universities of those who raise such slogans and promote anti-national sentiments," he said.

Adhikari offered to provide bleaching powder and phenyl to support the campaign, saying, "Whatever is needed, whether bleaching powder or phenyl, I will supply it. The cleaning must continue."

"This is the land of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Swami Vivekananda was born on this soil," he added.

The chief minister also targeted former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, recalling the removal of a Kali idol in a police van in 2025 during her tenure and alleging that the action had been taken on her instructions.

He said Banerjee herself had to board a police van in Delhi during Mahalaya this year, describing the incident as the "power of Sanatanis".

Adhikari also appealed to people to use earthen lamps during the festival of lights, saying it would support traditional potters and artisans who make them.

(With inputs from PTI)