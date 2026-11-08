Bengal BJP MLA claims crackers can cure illnesses, sparks controversy

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP MLA Papia Adhikari from the Tollygunj Assembly constituency in Kolkata on Saturday said that crackers cure illnesses, triggering controversy against the backdrop of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari urging people to use green and environment-friendly fireworks.

But the Chief Minister’s party legislator Papia, while addressing the unveiling ceremony of a Kali Puja idol at a community puja pandal in the city, said, “We will burst crackers. You (people) will see crackers cure many illnesses.”

At the same time, she also added, “Our honourable Chief Minister has said crackers will be burst during the Kali Puja festival, but that should follow the rules and restrictions framed by the government. Crackers should be used as per the guidelines made by police stations. But it’s a fact that crackers can cure illnesses.”

Crackers were seen being used, generating massive noise, when she was delivering her speech at the unveiling ceremony in the Tollygunj area.

It might be recalled that the Chief Minister, while addressing unveiling programmes at various Kali Puja pandals in Kolkata and districts over the past couple of days, has urged people to burst crackers while following guidelines on sound pollution rules and regulations.