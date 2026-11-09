Raiganj rape-murder accused shot dead in police encounter, fourth such killing in Bengal in four months

KOLKATA: A prime accused in the rape and murder of a minor in West Bengal’s Raiganj was shot dead by the police in Uttar Dinajpur district on Monday night. This is the fourth such encounter in the State in the last four months since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power.

Police have not yet officially confirmed the incident.

According to sources, the accused, Dilip Roy, had been fleeing since the decomposed body of the 13-year-old minor was recovered from the Kulik forest in the Raiganj area on Thursday (November 5, 2026). Dilip fled the area after his name got involved as a prime suspect in the rape and murder incident. Acting on a tip off, on Monday, in the early hours, police went to arrest him in the Gauri village area, from where he was trying to cross into Bihar.

Soon the police reached the spot, he opened fire at the cops. Dilip was killed in a retaliatory firing during the incident, said police.

He was rushed to the state-run Raiganj Medical College and Hospital where he was declared dead.