Police inspector suspended after making ‘derogatory’ social media post against West Bengal CM

KOLKATA: A Kolkata Police (KP) inspector has been suspended for allegedly making derogatory remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and the state government in a WhatsApp group of police personnel, according to an order issued by City Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand.

Inspector Ekhlaque Ahmed, who was in charge of the outpost at the Medical College Hospital, near the Lalbazar KP headquarters, was recently transferred to the first battalion of the city armed police.

He was placed under suspension with effect from November 9, the order stated.

The suspension order, issued by Nand, said his alleged remarks on a social media platform, indicating derogatory views about the West Bengal government, were “prejudicial in the interest of public service”.

It also stated that his continuance in office pending an inquiry into his conduct was not considered appropriate.

During the suspension, Ahmed will receive half of his basic pay, along with other admissible benefits, as subsistence allowance, the order stated.

He has also been directed to immediately deposit his government-issued kits with the reserve officer of the Central Division, it added.

“The matter is being examined, and an inquiry into his conduct is underway,” a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

On Sunday afternoon, some chats related to the bursting of crackers during the Kali Puja festival in Kolkata were shared in the WhatsApp group of police personnel from the 1999 batch.

Ahmed allegedly made derogatory remarks about the Chief Minister in the group, triggering serious controversy among other policemen on the WhatsApp platform. Minutes later, the policeman deleted his remarks about Suvendu from the group. However, by then, a screenshot of his post had gone viral on social media platforms, prompting Lalbazar to take stern disciplinary action against him.

With the change in power in Bengal in May, the state's first BJP government had imposed strict restrictions, asking government employees belonging to the All India Services, West Bengal Civil Service, West Bengal Police Service and other services not to share information with the news media, write articles, participate in other media activities, etc.