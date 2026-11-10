TMC wiped out from state, will not return to power in Bengal for another 100 years: CM Suvendu

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday claimed that Trinamool Congress party has been wiped out of the state and would not return to power for another 100 years.

Addressing a gathering at Gokulnagar in Nandigram on the 19th anniversary of the 2007 anti-land acquisition agitation, Adhikari recalled his prediction last year that he would return to Nandigram for the November 10 Martyrs' Day programme in 2026, but the TMC would no longer be in power.

"Last year, I had said that I would come here in 2026, but you would not find both the name and symbol of the corrupt TMC. Has my prediction not come true? Now I say the TMC will not return for the next 100 years. Write it down," he said.

"Jora Phool (twin flowers) and Ghass Phool (flower on grass) have both been uprooted. You will not see the Trinamool Congress again, not even in the next 100 years"