Abhishek alleges police snooping, fears another attack as tin shed outside home is removed

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that Kolkata Police personnel were keeping his Kalighat residence in south Kolkata under surveillance, claiming that another attack on him was being planned. The allegations came as a temporary tin shed outside his house was removed following police directions.

The Diamond Harbour MP shared a video on X, alleging that police personnel were using official vehicles to conduct reconnaissance around his residence and illegally monitor his movements.

Banerjee claimed that a similar exercise had taken place last week, a day before a group of people allegedly attacked his residence on November 7 during celebrations marking his birthday.

"Once again, Kolkata Police officials are using vehicles to conduct surveillance around my residence and snoop on me," he said, alleging that no arrests had been made in connection with the November 7 incident despite four days having passed.

"I have serious reasons to believe another attack is being planned," he added, questioning whether the surveillance was intended to intimidate him and silence his voice.