Abhishek alleges police snooping, fears another attack as tin shed outside home is removed

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that Kolkata Police personnel were keeping his Kalighat residence in south Kolkata under surveillance, claiming that another attack on him was being planned. The allegations came as a temporary tin shed outside his house was removed following police directions.
The Diamond Harbour MP shared a video on X, alleging that police personnel were using official vehicles to conduct reconnaissance around his residence and illegally monitor his movements.
Banerjee claimed that a similar exercise had taken place last week, a day before a group of people allegedly attacked his residence on November 7 during celebrations marking his birthday.
"Once again, Kolkata Police officials are using vehicles to conduct surveillance around my residence and snoop on me," he said, alleging that no arrests had been made in connection with the November 7 incident despite four days having passed.
"I have serious reasons to believe another attack is being planned," he added, questioning whether the surveillance was intended to intimidate him and silence his voice.
The video showed two persons wearing white helmets on a motorcycle near his residence. Another motorcycle bearing the Kolkata Police insignia was seen parked nearby, with a person standing beside it and speaking on a mobile phone while looking towards the house.
Hours after the allegations, workers were seen dismantling a temporary tin shed outside the residence. The structure had allegedly been erected by encroaching on the footpath and was removed following police directions.
Banerjee accused the BJP government of misusing the police machinery and questioned why the administration had failed to act on his complaints.
The allegations follow tensions outside his Kalighat residence on November 7, when the TMC leader alleged a conspiracy to assassinate him and accused the BJP of orchestrating the incident. Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had also criticised the BJP over the episode.
TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh backed Abhishek Banerjee's concerns and questioned the police's handling of the November 7 incident.
"Why have the police not yet recreated the sequence of events outside Abhishek's residence? It has been established that the person involved belongs to the BJP. Why is the police not arresting them? Naturally, Abhishek will have reasons to remain apprehensive. The police administration should be alert," Ghosh said.
Senior BJP leader and MLA Ritesh Tiwari hit back, accusing the TMC of having used the police for political purposes during its 15-year rule.
"The TMC has used police to serve political purposes by threatening opposition parties. Now all of a sudden the same police force has turned into an eyesore," he said.
CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty, meanwhile, urged the police to investigate the allegations instead of allowing the issue to become a political controversy.
"Abhishek Banerjee cannot keep expressing apprehensions about attacks on his residence everyday, and expect political reactions to follow each time. Let the police look into it," he said.
West Bengal Pradesh Congress spokesperson Suman Roy Chowdhury said any alleged violation of the law by Banerjee should be addressed through legal procedures and not politically motivated action.
"If Abhishek Banerjee has committed any offence, or if his house is illegal, the matter should be adjudicated directly through the legal process. No action should be taken with political motives," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)