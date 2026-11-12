Bulldozer rolls up outside Abhishek Banerjee’s Kolkata house; footpath shed, gate razed

A bulldozer was deployed outside the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday as civic workers demolished a temporary bamboo shed erected over a footpath and dismantled an iron gate allegedly obstructing pedestrian movement, reported PTI.

A large contingent of Kolkata Police personnel and central forces was deployed outside Banerjee's residence at 121, Kalighat Road, as municipal workers used a bulldozer to pull down the temporary structure. Workers subsequently removed the bamboo poles and cleared the footpath, while an iron gate installed outside the boundary wall was dismantled using a gas cutter.

Reacting to the demolition, Banerjee said bulldozers could not "silence my voice or break my resolve".

"I will continue my fight against the Bangla Birodhis (anti-Bengal). I will neither retreat nor budge an inch until my last breath," the Diamond Harbour MP said in a post on X.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Dilip Ghosh defended the civic action, saying it was justified as residents of the neighbourhood had faced difficulties because of the structure.

"It is justified as people in the neighbourhood were facing lots of hardships. He (Abhishek) used to consider himself as being above the law," Ghosh told reporters, according to PTI.

The demolition comes amid a political confrontation between the BJP-led state government and the TMC, which has alleged police surveillance outside Banerjee's residence.