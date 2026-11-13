West Bengal govt asks 12,000 Banglar Bari beneficiaries to refund funds by November 30

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari took strong steps to prevent the alleged misappropriation of funds for the Banglar Bari housing assistance scheme under the regime of the previous Trinamool Congress government in the state.

The state government on Friday directed beneficiaries who had received funds under the scheme fraudulently to refund the government money by November 30.

While speaking to reporters during a press conference at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Friday, the Chief Minister made the government's stand on the issue clear.

The state government would initiate legal action against 12,000 beneficiaries who allegedly received housing assistance fraudulently during the regime of the Trinamool Congress led by the then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu told reporters.

He also said that the government had already identified the beneficiaries among 57,000 people who were found to have applied illegally for assistance under the previous regime's Banglar Bari housing scheme.

He also directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to take strong legal action against the fake beneficiaries. A probe was also being initiated into officials who allegedly helped in the fraudulent disbursal of funds, he said, adding that a CID (Criminal Investigation Department) inquiry would also be conducted.

According to a report from the state secretariat, 57,000 fake beneficiaries had applied illegally under the previous government's Banglar Bari project and were delisted. Twelve thousand among them had received the money and have been asked to return the amount. About 1,000 have returned the money; the rest will have to do the same, according to the secretariat.