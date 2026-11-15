Bengal govt plans to get back 4000 acres of land from JSW steel plant at Salboni to set up industrial park

KOLKATA: The maiden BJP government in West Bengal plans to get back the bulk of the 4,102 acres of land of the JSW Steel plant at Salboni in Paschim Medinipur, promoted by industrialist Sajjan Jindal, to set up an industrial park.

The move was initiated after the state industries and commerce department minister, Tapas Roy, held a meeting with JSW officials in the presence of Vandana Yadav, additional chief secretary of the department and managing director of the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC), to discuss issues related to resumption of unused land from JSW Bengal Steel Limited.

The WBIDC, along with the Land and Land Reform Department, may visit the Salboni site to take stock of the unused land.

Yadav refused to comment on the issue when TNIE contacted her on Sunday seeking her comments.

Sources in the state industries and commerce department, requesting anonymity, said, “With the change in guard of power in Bengal, the state government is flooded with requests for allotment of industrial land from many investors for various projects, but we can’t provide them suitable plots. A huge bulk of land at the Salboni site has been lying unused for years.”

“As per the norms, transfer of land for a different purpose from that of the originally conceived project is a deviation. In addition to this, keeping the land idle for 15 years is a sufficient ground for resumption of land by the state government, particularly at a time when it desperately wants industrial investments for employment,” sources said.

Earlier in 2023, the former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while speaking at a public rally in Salboni, had said the Jindals would give back a chunk of the plot that lies unutilised and a new industry would come up there.