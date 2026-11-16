BJP leader held for allegedly extorting Rs 6 crore using CM Suvendu Adhikari's name

KOLKATA: A BJP leader was arrested in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district for allegedly extorting around Rs 6 crore from people by using Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's name and promising government jobs.
The accused, Abhijit Karan, BJP's mandal president of Nandakumar I in Purba Medinipur, the Chief Minister's home district, was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court on November 15 and remanded to police custody.
Karan, a resident of Chaksimulia village under Nandakumar police station, was arrested after another BJP leader Ripunjay Pramanik lodged a complaint accusing him of extortion. Police registered an FIR based on the complaint. Karan has denied the allegations.
According to Pramanik, Karan had taken Rs 11 lakh from him during the last Assembly elections in April, promising to secure him a BJP ticket.
"Besides taking Rs 11 lakh from me, Abhijit had also used Chief Minister’s name and extorted money from many others starting from north Bengal to south Bengal promising them to give government jobs," Pramanik told reporters.
"He had also taken me to Sunil Bansal, BJP central observer in charge of Bengal, in Delhi and assured me to arrange a ticket for the assembly elections in the state. He has not yet refunded me the money," Pramanik added.
Karan is also accused of collecting around Rs 6 crore from several people, including job-seekers and contractors, across the state.
Police are interrogating Karan following his remand to police custody on Sunday, sources at Nandakumar police station said.
The arrest comes at a time when state Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta on Saturday acknowledged that extortion remains a problem in West Bengal despite the change in government. He said public trust could not be fully restored until the practice was stopped.
Describing extortion as a "disturbing reality", Dasgupta said the government should be given a year to tackle the problem and stressed that it required both political and economic measures.
"Extortion is happening here. That is the truth. As long as it is not stopped, people's trust cannot be fully restored," he said.
The minister also admitted that he had not been able to completely eliminate extortion in his own Assembly constituency of Rashbehari in south Kolkata, despite efforts to curb the practice.
"Personally, I have done whatever I could to stop it in my constituency. But I cannot claim to have achieved it 100 per cent. It has become a habit among people. When nothing else works, this seems to have become the new normal," he said.