BJP leader held for allegedly extorting Rs 6 crore using CM Suvendu Adhikari's name

KOLKATA: A BJP leader was arrested in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district for allegedly extorting around Rs 6 crore from people by using Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's name and promising government jobs.

The accused, Abhijit Karan, BJP's mandal president of Nandakumar I in Purba Medinipur, the Chief Minister's home district, was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court on November 15 and remanded to police custody.

Karan, a resident of Chaksimulia village under Nandakumar police station, was arrested after another BJP leader Ripunjay Pramanik lodged a complaint accusing him of extortion. Police registered an FIR based on the complaint. Karan has denied the allegations.

According to Pramanik, Karan had taken Rs 11 lakh from him during the last Assembly elections in April, promising to secure him a BJP ticket.

"Besides taking Rs 11 lakh from me, Abhijit had also used Chief Minister’s name and extorted money from many others starting from north Bengal to south Bengal promising them to give government jobs," Pramanik told reporters.

"He had also taken me to Sunil Bansal, BJP central observer in charge of Bengal, in Delhi and assured me to arrange a ticket for the assembly elections in the state. He has not yet refunded me the money," Pramanik added.

Karan is also accused of collecting around Rs 6 crore from several people, including job-seekers and contractors, across the state.

Police are interrogating Karan following his remand to police custody on Sunday, sources at Nandakumar police station said.