Heavy rains in four south Bengal districts from November 19, says IMD

A cyclonic storm brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rain to some south Bengal districts from November 19 to 21, the IMD said on Monday.

The weather system, which lay over the southeast Bay of Bengal as a deep depression, is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening and subsequently into a severe cyclonic storm as it moves in a north-northwestward direction, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The storm is likely to bring heavy rain to South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts, it said.

The system will also cause thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds, over most south Bengal districts, including state capital Kolkata, the Met said.

It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea on November 19 and 20 as conditions are apprehended to be rough.

Dry weather conditions will prevail over north Bengal during the next five days, the IMD said.

(With inputs from PTI)