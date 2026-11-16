TMC Ritabrata faction says X account suspended, alleges Mamata camp behind move

The X account of the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress was suspended on Monday, triggering a fresh confrontation between the rival camps, with the faction alleging that the Mamata Banerjee-led group had orchestrated the move. The latter denied any involvement.

The account, operated by the Democratic Trinamool Congress, became inaccessible on Monday. Visitors to the page were shown a message stating that it had been suspended for violating X's rules. The platform did not immediately specify the reason for the action.

The Ritabrata faction alleged that its account had been “mass-reported by the rival faction”, which controls the original Trinamool Congress identity and its social media handles.

“We have not yet reached a settlement over the party's name and election symbol. The Kalighat (Mamata Banerjee) camp has reported our account and got it suspended. We are trying to get it restored by submitting all the necessary information, and hope the issue will be resolved soon,” Riju Dutta, spokesperson of the Ritabrata faction, said.

The Mamata Banerjee-led camp rejected the allegation, saying it had no role in the suspension.