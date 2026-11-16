TMC Ritabrata faction says X account suspended, alleges Mamata camp behind move

The X account of the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress was suspended on Monday, triggering a fresh confrontation between the rival camps, with the faction alleging that the Mamata Banerjee-led group had orchestrated the move. The latter denied any involvement.
The account, operated by the Democratic Trinamool Congress, became inaccessible on Monday. Visitors to the page were shown a message stating that it had been suspended for violating X's rules. The platform did not immediately specify the reason for the action.
The Ritabrata faction alleged that its account had been “mass-reported by the rival faction”, which controls the original Trinamool Congress identity and its social media handles.
“We have not yet reached a settlement over the party's name and election symbol. The Kalighat (Mamata Banerjee) camp has reported our account and got it suspended. We are trying to get it restored by submitting all the necessary information, and hope the issue will be resolved soon,” Riju Dutta, spokesperson of the Ritabrata faction, said.
The Mamata Banerjee-led camp rejected the allegation, saying it had no role in the suspension.
Alifa Ahmed, an MLA from the Mamata faction, described the Ritabrata camp as a “B-team” of the BJP government in the state and challenged it to seek a police investigation into the alleged mass-reporting of its account.
“They are the B-team of the BJP-run government. Let them ask the state police to investigate whether we have done anything of this sort,” Ahmed said.
She claimed that her faction was the “real opposition” and was fighting on social media as well, adding that it too was facing problems, including the suspension of its own social media accounts. “We have no need to get their account suspended by reporting it,” she said.
The latest confrontation comes amid an ongoing dispute between the two factions over the Trinamool Congress name and its traditional 'Jora Ghash Phul' (twin flowers and grass) symbol. The Election Commission is yet to decide which faction is entitled to retain them.
On September 17, the poll panel issued an interim order freezing the All India Trinamool Congress name and its traditional symbol pending adjudication of the dispute.
Ahead of by-elections in two West Bengal Assembly constituencies, the Commission allotted separate interim names and symbols to the rival groups. The Mamata Banerjee faction was allotted the name 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' and the symbol of a footballer kicking a ball. The Ritabrata faction was registered as the 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' and allotted an envelope as its symbol.
The two factions have operated separate social media accounts since the split.
(With inputs from PTI)