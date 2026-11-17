KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee over a Facebook post allegedly attacking the judiciary, directing him to submit an explanation within 15 days. The next hearing is scheduled for December 8.

The notice follows a November 13 hearing before Justice Krishna Rao, who questioned Banerjee over his alleged remarks against the judiciary and asked him to submit a list of judges who were with the BJP and those who were not.

The remarks were raised during the hearing of Banerjee’s petition challenging the West Bengal government’s decision to downgrade his security cover from Z-plus to X. Justice Rao reserved his verdict in the security matter.

During the hearing, the state government’s counsel played an audio clip of an interview in which Banerjee allegedly made adverse remarks about the judiciary. The counsel argued that a public representative could not question the impartiality of judges and alleged that the remarks amounted to criminal contempt of court. The counsel also urged the court to initiate suo motu proceedings against him.

“How can a people’s representative make such adverse comments about judges? He has practically challenged the impartiality of judges,” the state’s counsel had argued.