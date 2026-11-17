KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee over a Facebook post allegedly attacking the judiciary, directing him to submit an explanation within 15 days. The next hearing is scheduled for December 8.
The notice follows a November 13 hearing before Justice Krishna Rao, who questioned Banerjee over his alleged remarks against the judiciary and asked him to submit a list of judges who were with the BJP and those who were not.
The remarks were raised during the hearing of Banerjee’s petition challenging the West Bengal government’s decision to downgrade his security cover from Z-plus to X. Justice Rao reserved his verdict in the security matter.
During the hearing, the state government’s counsel played an audio clip of an interview in which Banerjee allegedly made adverse remarks about the judiciary. The counsel argued that a public representative could not question the impartiality of judges and alleged that the remarks amounted to criminal contempt of court. The counsel also urged the court to initiate suo motu proceedings against him.
“How can a people’s representative make such adverse comments about judges? He has practically challenged the impartiality of judges,” the state’s counsel had argued.
Banerjee’s lawyer, Ayan Bhattacharya, argued that the interview had no bearing on the security petition and should not influence the proceedings. He also urged the court not to let the controversy affect its decision.
Justice Rao questioned the remarks attributed to Banerjee and observed that a public representative should exercise caution while commenting on the judiciary.
“You ask your clients, who are the judges with the BJP and who aren’t ……since he is so intelligent,” Justice Rao had remarked.
Bhattacharya submitted that Banerjee had been under considerable mental pressure following repeated attacks on him. He said the present government was formed on May 9 and Banerjee’s security cover was downgraded on May 12. Since then, the MP had faced six attacks, he claimed, with the latest incident reported outside his Kalighat residence in south Kolkata on November 7.
Banerjee had accused a section of the judiciary of turning a blind eye to threats to his security, particularly following the alleged attack on his residence.