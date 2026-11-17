KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday upheld the death penalty awarded by a lower court to the convict for the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in the Gurap area of West Bengal's Hooghly district.

While giving the verdict, a division bench comprising Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray in the High Court observed that the brutal atrocities inflicted upon the minor girl, which caused her death, warrant the maximum possible punishment for the accused.

Meanwhile, the court has significantly increased the compensation amount for the victim's family from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

This tragic incident took place in 2025, when a case was registered against the accused, Ashok Singh. The girl had been missing since November 24 last year.

Later, her body was recovered from Ashok’s residence. Angry relatives of the victim and local beat him up and handed him over to police. A rape and murder case was registered against him.

Given the brutality of the crime, the district court sentenced him to death in January 2025. The accused subsequently challenged the order in the High Court, requesting a review of the death sentence.