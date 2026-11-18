KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya has urged the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to take action against the alleged illegal religious conversions in missionary schools, hours after a forum of Christians in Bengal held press conference on Tuesday denying the allegations and seeking investigations.
The Bangiya Christiya Pariseba on Tuesday made an appeal at a time when alleged vandal attacks have left the community shocked and intimidated, and days after state BJP chief on Sunday warned Christian missionary institutions against conducting illegal conversions and “anti-India activities”.
On Sunday, Bhattacharya levelled allegations of illegal religious conversions against a principal of a missionary college and authorities of a missionary school in Kolkata without taking names.
While speaking to reporters on Tuesday evening, Bhattacharya said, “No one is shocked and panicked. I did not make any baseless statements. People those who are supposed to understand my statement have already understood it.
The illegal religious conversions in the tribal belts of Kalimpong, Asansol and East Bardhaman are on the rise. It can’t be tolerated."
"There is no more the rule of ‘Babar’ (targeting previous government for its alleged minority appeasement politics) in Bengal. Our fight is against the conversions and we will stop it. I have requested the Chief Minister. He is taking steps accordingly," he added.
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said that action will be taken if allegations of religious conversion in missionary schools are found to be proved true.
Speaking to reporters at Beldanga in Murshidabad, where he inaugurated a Jagaddhatri Puja organised by Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Suvendu said, “I will verify the facts. If the information is true and a written complaint is filed- if an individual did it, action will be taken against the individual, and if it was done institutionally, then we will withdraw the NOC given to them.”
The Pariseba in a media statement said “Instruct church staff and members that if any suspicious or unfamiliar group enters the church or pastorate compound, anyone present should immediately ring the church bell three times,” on Tuesday.
It said congregants and neighbours, irrespective of faith, should be informed in advance that ringing the bell three times at an unusual hour serves as an emergency distress signal, prompting them to gather at the church immediately and stand peacefully in solidarity beside the pastor.
They also expressed “deep anguish and concern” over reports of attacks on Christians across the state.
Herod Mullick, founding state secretary of the Pariseba said, according to media reports, that Bhattacharya’s allegations were “of the nature of a hate campaign”. “Such provocative and hate-mongering statements do not befit a leader of Samik babu’s stature. We look up to him with respect,” Mullick said.