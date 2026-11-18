KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee over his alleged controversial remarks against the judiciary, directing him to reply within 15 days or face strong legal action. Justice Krishna Rao issued the direction in the criminal contempt matter and fixed December 8 for the next hearing.

The order came after Justice Rao pulled up Abhishek on November 13 during a hearing of his petition challenging the Bengal government’s decision to downgrade his security cover from Z-plus to X. The judge had reserved his verdict on the security petition.

Justice Rao also questioned the remarks attributed to the MP, telling his lawyer, Ayan Bhattacharya: “You ask your clients, who are the judges with the BJP and who aren’t ……since he is so intelligent.” The judge observed that a people’s representative should be careful while making remarks about the judiciary.

During the hearing, the state government raised the issue of alleged adverse remarks about the judiciary made by Abhishek in a recent interview given to a media house. The state’s counsel played an audio clip and argued that a people’s representative could not question judges’ impartiality.