The coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, along with Kolkata, Howrah and Paschim Medinipur, received overnight rain due to the weather conditions, it said.

Heavy rain is likely over North 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram and Bankura, the IMD said.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, will occur over Kolkata and other south Bengal districts till Saturday, it said.

The Met office advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Saturday, as conditions will be rough owing to the severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.

Kolkata woke up to a drizzle on Thursday morning, with the intensity of rain increasing as the day advanced.

Commuters were inconvenienced owing to the rain in the morning rush hours, as traffic snarls occurred in various places of the metropolis and adjoining Salt Lake and New Town.

The Met office said light to moderate rain will occur over Kolkata and adjoining areas till Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)