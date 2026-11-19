KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday alleged that BJP supporters attacked her car with stones, eggs and sticks in West Bengal's Nadia district, accusing the state police of failing to protect her despite a Calcutta High Court order mandating her security.

The incident took place in the Gobra gram panchayat area of Kaliganj block in her Krishnanagar constituency, where a group of BJP workers staged a protest as she was on her way to inaugurate a bathing ghat project worth around Rs 25 lakh under the MP Local Area Development (LAD) fund.

Protesters allegedly surrounded her vehicle, waved black flags and raised "go back" slogans as her convoy passed through the area. In a series of posts on X and a Facebook Live broadcast, Moitra drew the attention of the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court to the incident.

Moitra claimed that she had alerted the police in advance about a possible attack and alleged that 80-90 BJP supporters had gathered in the area to target her.

"Attention @WBPolice @DGPWestBengal @KrishnanagarPD, my safety under the order of Hon’ble HC Kolkata is your responsibility. 80-90 BJP goons waiting at Gobra GP, Kaliganj to attack me. All info with you," she wrote on X.

In a subsequent post, the MP alleged that BJP supporters pushed her car and attacked it with sticks and eggs while police personnel failed to disperse the protesters.